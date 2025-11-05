A new study has shown that when chimpanzees have to make a choice in a matter, they make decisions in a rational and critical manner, like humans, by assessing the quality of the evidence. In this study, published in the journal Science, scientists examined the ability of chimpanzees to change outcomes in response to new evidence. In the experiment, the team of researchers gave chimpanzees two boxes, one of which contained food. The chimpanzees were then given cues indicating that one of the boxes contained a reward. These cues included making a sound by shaking the box or showing the food directly inside the box. After the chimpanzees made their initial decision about where to put the food, the researchers gave them a new cue. After that, it was found that when the chimpanzees found the first cue to be strong, they made a different choice, but when they were given a stronger cue, they switched boxes. The team also noted that when it was revealed to them that one of the cues was incorrect (such as there being only a picture of food in the box), the chimpanzees understood that the initial evidence was not correct.

