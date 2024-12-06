Karachi’s minimum temperature is expected to dip between 13°C and 15°C tonight, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The city is set to experience clear skies and cooler nights over the next 24 hours, as per the PMD’s forecast released on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, Karachi recorded a low of 16.5°C, with a humidity level of 76%. Winds from the northeast are blowing at a speed of 6 km/h, contributing to a slight chill in the air. This temperature drop signals the arrival of the winter season in the port city, with cooler nights observed in recent days.

The forecast aligns with the PMD’s earlier prediction this week, which indicated a fall in temperatures for the metropolis. The weather is expected to remain mostly dry during the daytime.

Alongside the cooler weather, residents of Karachi are also dealing with smoggy conditions. Air pollution levels in the city have fluctuated around “very unhealthy” levels in recent weeks, according to data from the Swiss group IQAir. Karachi, with its large population and numerous vehicles and industrial units, continues to experience high Air Quality Index (AQI) readings. Despite this, no significant measures have been taken to address the rising pollution.

Every winter, the combination of emissions from factories, vehicles, and crop burning by farmers, trapped by cooler temperatures and slow-moving winds, leads to severe smog in parts of the city and the country.