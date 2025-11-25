KARACHI: On the 26th day of the World Culture Festival 2025, a children’s theatre play, “The Treasure Hunt”, a theatre workshop, and a Film Screening session were held. Theatre artist Ahmed Meree, who conducted the day’s workshop, said that the festival continues to promote cultural harmony and the arts. “The younger generation must step forward in the field of theatre,” he emphasized. The day began with the children’s theatre play “The Treasure Hunt”, written and directed by Hassan Malik.

The cast included Aliza, Hashir, Adil, Suleman Roomi, Asim, Marhaba, Raza, Hamza Ranjha, and Samina. Presented in both Urdu and English, the play featured magical scenes, talking animals, and exciting adventures. The story revolved around a group of brave children on a mysterious treasure hunt, who discover along the way that real strength lies in friendship, courage, and trust. The performance not only entertained young audiences but also highlighted teamwork and confidence. The auditorium echoed with laughter and applause throughout.

A special theatre workshop was conducted by Canada-based theatre artist Ahmed Meree, attended by a large number of students from the Arts Council Theatre Academy. He demonstrated techniques for capturing audience attention, including the effective use of claps, and discussed creative expression and confidence-building. Participants also exchanged local and international cultural experiences. Meree briefed students on modern trends in theatre, stressing the importance of utilizing the opportunities offered by such international cultural festivals. The 26th day concluded with the Balkan Showcase Film Screening, featuring two films from Türkiye and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Türkiye’s documentary “Soil and Wings”, directed by Stefan Maleševi?, followed the mission of a scientist dedicated to saving endangered bird species. Bosnia & Herzegovina presented “Good Luck, Sara!” directed by Isidora Ratkovi?, a short film depicting the journey of an aspiring musician rebuilding her life after the war. The audience appreciated the unique storytelling and strong narratives showcased in both films.