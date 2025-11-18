Karachi: The Friends of Burns Centre (FOBC), in collaboration with ZVMG Rangoonwala Trust, held the Children’s Poster Contest & Exhibition 2025 at Rangoonwala Community Centre, Karachi. The event highlighted the importance of awareness and education on “Prevention from Burns Injuries.”

Living Legend and Renowned writer/artist Mr. Anwar Maqsood, who inaugurated the exhibition as Chief Guest, In his remarks, he praised the young artists for their thought-provoking work and said that children’s art is the purest form of expression.

Renowned actor Mr. Behroze Sabzwari also attended the Prize Awarding Ceremony and participated in distributing prizes among the winners, adding encouragement and joy to the celebration.

Mr. Fawad Ateeq Barry, Acting President, Friends of Burns Centre, reaffirmed the organization’s mission to provide free treatment to burns patients and to promote prevention through community engagement.

The panel of judges, Ms. Mona Naqsh, Mr. Shahid Rassam, and Ms. Malika Rangoonwala, commended the creativity and originality of the participants. The winners of this year’s competition included, in the Junior Category, Adil Khalil from GCT Hilal School who secured first position, Iqrah Abdul Bari from V.M. Public School who stood second, and Eshaal Asad from Happy Home School System, Johar Campus, who won third place. In the Senior Category, Shahryar Fazil from British International School won first prize, followed by Ayesha Wahab from Happy Home School, Gulshan Campus in second place, and Anaya Numair from Happy Home School, OLS Campus in third place.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Mr. M. Abdullah Feroz, Co- Founder of Friends of Burns Centre, who appreciated the support of the Chief Guest, students, and teachers in making the event a success.

