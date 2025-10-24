Karachi 24 October 2025 : Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Haider Shah stated that the Sindh Government is proud to host the World Culture Festival Karachi, which will serve as a platform to present Pakistan’s positive and peaceful image to the world. He said that the participation of artists from more than 141 countries will promote “Diplomacy through Culture,” strengthening Pakistan’s cultural identity on the global stage. He added that the festival would highlight Sindh’s rich heritage, hospitality, and diversity, while enhancing cultural harmony and tourism in Pakistan.

The Chief Secretary expressed these views while chairing an important meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming World Culture Festival Karachi. The meeting was attended by Secretary Home Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, Secretary Culture, M.C. KMC, MD Solid Waste Management Board, representative of Rangers, and other officials. During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the festival’s security, traffic management, sanitation, electricity, and other administrative measures. Chief Secretary Sindh directed all departments to ensure the best possible facilities for citizens and international visitors during the festival.

Advertisements

President Arts Council Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah informed that the World Culture Festival will be held from October 30 to December 7, featuring over 1,000 artists and performers from 141 countries, including America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. He appreciated the Sindh Government’s continued support, stating that last year’s cooperation played a vital role in the success of the event.

Chief Secretary Sindh instructed the Additional IGP Karachi to ensure strict and foolproof security arrangements, while the KMC was directed to guarantee road repair, city beautification, and cleanliness. He also directed K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the Arts Council. Furthermore, the Health Department, Fire Brigade, and Rescue 1122 were directed to remain on high alert throughout the event. Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Haider Shah directed that an effective traffic management plan be implemented during the World Culture Festival to ensure smooth flow of vehicles and convenience for the public. He instructed the concerned departments to designate alternate routes, establish dedicated parking areas. He emphasized close coordination between the Traffic Police, District Administration, and Arts Council to promptly address any congestion or logistical challenges during the event. It was decided that special committees under the supervision of the Commissioner Karachi and Additional IGP Karachi would monitor and coordinate festival-related arrangements. A special reception desk for international guests will also be established at Karachi Airport to provide a warm welcome to participants arriving from around the world. Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah said that the World Culture Festival Karachi is a matter of pride for both Sindh and Pakistan, as it reflects the country’s commitment to peace, tolerance, and cross-cultural understanding. He reaffirmed that the Sindh Government is dedicated to promoting international cultural harmony, tourism, and diplomacy through art and culture.