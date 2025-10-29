Important Meeting on Dengue Situation Chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh – Immediate Directives Issued to District Administrations.

Additional Spray Machines, Mosquito Nets, and Testing Kits to Be Provided to Hyderabad, Orders Chief Secretary Sindh.

Karachi, October 29 : Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Haider Shah paid surprise visits to Civil Hospital Karachi, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), and Sindh Government 50-Bedded Hospital Shah Faisal on Wednesday to review arrangements for the treatment of dengue patients.

During his visit to Civil Hospital, the Chief Secretary expressed displeasure over the absence of a dedicated dengue ward and directed the hospital administration to immediately establish one and ensure the provision of improved medical facilities for patients. He also inspected the pathology lab, medicines, beds, and diagnostic services. Furthermore, he instructed the concerned Deputy Commissioner to take action against encroachments and illegal parking around the hospital to ensure smooth movement for patients and ambulances.

Later, the Chief Secretary visited the Sindh Government 50-Bedded Hospital Shah Faisal, inspected the dengue ward, and reviewed the available health facilities. He directed the Deputy Commissioner Korangi to submit a detailed report on the hospital’s requirements, maintenance, and repair needs.

The Chief Secretary also visited JPMC, where he reviewed dengue treatment arrangements. Surprisingly, there were no dengue patients admitted at JPMC, while only four patients were under treatment at Civil Hospital. The hospital management informed him that 16 to 17 suspected dengue cases are reported daily, but most are treated as outpatients.

Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah observed a discrepancy between official dengue data and media reports, directing the Health Department to adopt an effective communication strategy to provide the public with accurate and timely information.

He instructed all Deputy Commissioners and Local Government Departments to focus on cleanliness drives, elimination of mosquito breeding sites, and preventive measures. He also directed the Information Department to launch a province-wide awareness campaign to educate the public about dengue prevention.

Meeting on Dengue Situation Chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh

After the hospital visits, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah chaired an important meeting to review the overall dengue situation in the province. The meeting was attended by the Secretaries of Health, Local Government, and Information, DG PDMA, MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, as well as Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers, and Municipal Commissioners.

Divisional Commissioners presented detailed briefings on ongoing anti-dengue campaigns, spray schedules, hotspot areas, and preventive initiatives.

The Chief Secretary instructed that all districts should publicly share their fumigation and spraying schedules through media and social media platforms to ensure transparency and public participation. He further directed districts to submit performance reports with before-and-after photographs.

The Secretary Health informed that all provincial laboratories have been linked to a central data system for real-time monitoring of dengue cases. He added that 219 beds have been allocated for dengue treatment in Karachi, while diagnostic and treatment facilities are available across all districts.

Commissioner Hyderabad Fayyaz Abbasi reported that 30 hotspot areas have been identified in the division, where morning and evening spray campaigns are ongoing. A total of 225 awareness sessions have been conducted, 1,258 tests carried out—587 tested positive, and 209 patients are currently under treatment across 17 hospitals with 267 dedicated beds.

The Chief Secretary directed the PDMA to provide additional spray machines, mosquito nets, and testing kits to Hyderabad and other affected districts. He emphasized that all departments must work in coordination, take timely actions, and ensure round-the-clock monitoring to protect public health.