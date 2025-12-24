Karachi Pakistan : Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a special portrait exhibition of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, titled “National Art Exhibition,” in connection with the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, along with a briefing on the four-day “18th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2025 – Jashan-e-Pakistan”. The exhibition was held at Ahmed Parvez Art Gallery and was inaugurated by renowned poet Iftikhar Arif along with President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah. Prominent literary and art figures including Nasir Abbas Nayyar, Farrukh Tanveer Shahab, Tanweer Farooqi, Shahid Rassam, G.N. Qazi, Ejaz Farooqi, Fatima Hasan, Chand Gul Shah and other art enthusiasts attended the opening ceremony.Portraits of Quaid-e-Azam created by 20 artists from across Pakistan remained the center of attention. Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a special portrait exhibition of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, titled “National Art Exhibition,” in connection with the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, along with a briefing on the four-day “18th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2025 – Jashan-e-Pakistan”. The exhibition was held at Ahmed Parvez Art Gallery and was inaugurated by renowned poet Iftikhar Arif along with President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah. Prominent literary and art figures including Nasir Abbas Nayyar, Farrukh Tanveer Shahab, Tanweer Farooqi, Shahid Rassam, G.N. Qazi, Ejaz Farooqi, Fatima Hasan, Chand Gul Shah and other art enthusiasts attended the opening ceremony.Portraits of Quaid-e-Azam created by 20 artists from across Pakistan remained the center of attention.

Artists whose works were displayed included Rahat Naveed Masood, Ali Azmat, Ajab Khan, Nasir Shehzad, Kaleem Khan, Naseeb Khan, Farrukh Shahab, Ghulam Abbas Kamangar, Mehtab Ali, Rustam Khan, Muzammil Khan, Irfan Hassan, Muhammad Darab, Tanweer Farooqi, Faiz Supro, Sumera Javed, Munawar Ali Syed, Shehzad Baloch, Sandeep Kumar, and Khalid Khan. Addressing the audience, Iftikhar Arif said that although he resides in Islamabad, he shares a deep emotional bond with Karachi. He stated that the Aalmi Urdu Conference has projected Pakistan on the global cultural map and that no other institution is doing comparable work. He emphasized that cultural diplomacy is the most lasting form of diplomacy and added that dialogue between identities is essential. He termed the Arts Council an institution that is now discussed worldwide, with people planning international travel to attend the conference. Referring to past turmoil in Karachi, he said the present unity under one roof is nothing short of a miracle.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Muhammad Ahmed Shah said that the exhibition features works by Pakistan’s leading artists based on Quaid-e-Azam’s portraits. He noted that tomorrow marks both the Father of the Nation’s birth anniversary and Christmas, making the exhibition a fitting tribute. Recalling the grand Rahat Fateh Ali Khan concert on December 14 celebrating the success of the World Culture Festival, Shah emphasized that the Arts Council is a key institution of art and culture, and that it was essential to continue the Urdu Conference, held annually for 18 years. He added that the conference celebrates Pakistan’s art, films, dance, literature, and fiction writing, and has been a cultural landmark since 1947. The 18th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2025 will be inaugurated on December 25 at 4 pm at the Arts Council Karachi. Shah highlighted that the conference serves as a platform for Pakistan’s major languages, bringing writers and artists together in one space. He recalled a mushaira presided over by Iftikhar Arif during challenging times, emphasizing that if the country were weak, enemies would take advantage. He lauded the contribution of writers, poets, and lyricists to the conference and underscored the need for perseverance and unity in promoting Pakistan’s cultural heritage. Shah further stated that we will not allow anyone to undermine the foundations of the country. We do not want the division of the nation. We hate such elements. In a single blow, we broke the enemy’s wrist. As a nation, we stood together. Indian writers want to come to Pakistan, but we do not invite them under security assurances, though our connection with them is not over. A mad, fanatical person like Modi has imposed this Cruelty on everyone. I am grateful to the media, which always supports us. The Arts Council team, students, and everyone together ran this festival. Outlining the conference schedule, Shah said that the four-day 18th Aalmi Urdu Conference – Jashan-e-Pakistan will feature over 50 sessions, including three mushairas.

An international mushaira will be held on December 27 in memory of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. Sessions include topics such as: “Jinnah and Today’s Pakistan,” “Ghazal ka Safar,” Siraiki, Sindhi, Pashto, Punjabi, and Balochi literature and culture, Future Leaders in the Digital Era, personality and creations of Anwar Senroy, Halaal Naqvi and marsiya writing, women’s leadership, children’s literature, Urdu criticism and research, Urdu poetry, sacred literature, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Urdu humor, TV journey, interviews with Adnan Siddiqui and Bushra Ansari, traditional media in the digital age, Urdu novels, centenary of Intizar Hussain, Peerzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui’s “Khoon Se Jab Jala Diya,” climate change, education, music, trends in Urdu literature, Kashmiri resistance literature, and voices of the new generation. On the third day, a theatre performance titled “Main Aur Jaun” by Peerzada Salman will be presented. The final day will feature sessions on Urdu fiction, progressive literature, poetry, Pakistan’s economic situation, Sindhi literature and criticism, centenaries of Jameel uddin Aali and Nasir Kazmi, Pakistani sports champions including Jahangir Khan, Rashid Latif, and Hasan Sardar, short stories by Saeed Naqvi, evolution of painting in Pakistan, and interactions with contemporary poets such as Ali Zaryoun and Imran Aami. Renowned poet Zahra Nigah will participate in “Baatain Bade Logon Ki.” The conference will conclude with a grand qawwali performance, “Aahang-e-Khusrawi”, by renowned qawwals Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad.