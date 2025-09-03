KARACHI: Chief Collector Customs (Appraisement South), Wajid Ali reaffirmed his commitment to fully facilitating trade by promising swift rectification of issues identified by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) in the Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) system.

The assurance was given during a constructive meeting at KCCI aimed at fostering a seamless and business-friendly customs environment. Key attendees included President KCCI Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Senior Vice President Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Chairman Customs & Valuation Subcommittee Arif Lakhani, along with Former Presidents Iftikhar Ahmed Vohra, Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, and Managing Committee members.

While emphasizing effective coordination with the Chamber to minimize procedural obstacles for the business community, Chief Collector confirmed that the First-In-First-Out (FIFO) system will be reinstated to enhance timely processing. He also announced that applications for warehousing extensions will no longer require physical verification, instead, they will be processed based solely on the application, significantly reducing delays. He further recommended holding regular meetings with the business community, enabling them to present their concerns with due justification, which would then be addressed on a priority basis. President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Muhammad Jawed Bilwani presenting crest to Chief Collector (Appraisement South) Wajid Ali during his visit to KCCI on Wednesday. Senior Vice President Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Chairman Customs & Valuation Subcommittee Arif Lakhani, along with Former Presidents Iftikhar Ahmed Vohra, Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, and Managing Committee members are also seen in the picture.

Addressing misconduct concerns raised by President Bilwani, the Chief Collector pledged to introduce a rigorous accountability mechanism. All appraising officers will be monitored monthly, with strict disciplinary actions against misconduct and formal recognition for high-performing officials. Efforts will also be made to minimize the hardships being faced by the business community during hearings at the Assistant Collector’s (AC) and Deputy Collector’s (DC), he added.

Chief Collector Wajid Ali said, “We will collaborate with KCCI to thoroughly eliminate system shortcomings and operational bottlenecks, making the FCA flawless and fully responsive to the needs of the business sector.”

In response to concerns regarding the backlog of imported consignments, he clarified that there is currently no backlog at SAPT, KGTL, and Port Qasim, while only KICT is experiencing some delays. He assured that the issue is being actively addressed and will soon be resolved. “It is our firm resolve to clear all backlogs at the terminals on a weekly basis, ensuring that pending consignments are reduced to zero by every Saturday as advised by President Bilwani.”

He noted that approximately 57 percent of imported consignments were being cleared through the Green Channel, a substantial share of total cargo processed at ports. He emphasized that, with enhanced trader compliance and continued system improvements, that figure could rise to 80 percent, significantly accelerating clearance times, effectively clearing the backlog and further streamlining trade-related operations. “This is the international best practice, where Customs authorities rely on post-clearance audits instead of blocking consignments at the port, thereby ensuring faster cargo movement without compromising regulatory controls.”

Advertisements