As Eidul Fitr 2025 approaches, chicken prices have surged sharply across the country, leaving consumers struggling with skyrocketing costs while price control committees appear ineffective.

City-Wise Price Hike:

Islamabad: Live chicken now costs Rs 570 per kg, while chicken meat has hit Rs 1000 per kg, marking a Rs 100 increase in just two days.

Lahore: Despite the official price of Rs 595 per kg, chicken is selling for Rs 700 to Rs 750 per kg. Boneless chicken has surged to Rs 1100 to Rs 1250 per kg. The Tollinton wholesale market rates range between Rs 450 and Rs 470 per kg for live chicken.

Karachi: Live chicken is officially priced at Rs 420 per kg, but market rates have pushed it to Rs 450-500 per kg, while chicken meat costs Rs 690 to Rs 840 per kg.

Multan: Chicken meat prices have jumped by Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg, with market rates between Rs 640 and Rs 680 per kg, defying the official Rs 597 per kg rate.

Peshawar: Prices have soared overnight, with live chicken increasing from Rs 500 to Rs 540 per kg and chicken meat climbing from Rs 800 to Rs 870 per kg.

Retailers Blame Rising Costs

Shopkeepers argue that the wholesale rates have surged, making it impossible to sell at government-fixed prices without incurring losses. With Eid just days away, consumers fear further increases, while authorities struggle to enforce price controls.