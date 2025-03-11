The price of chicken has surged significantly in Lahore and Karachi, with meat now selling at Rs700 per kg in Lahore and Rs760 per kg in Karachi, leaving consumers frustrated.

Residents have expressed their dissatisfaction over the Rs100+ price hike and urged authorities to enforce official rates. In response, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has instructed assistant commissioners and price magistrates to ensure compliance with regulated pricing.

In Karachi, despite the official rate of Rs420 per kg for live chicken, it is being sold at Rs500 per kg in markets. Similarly, the official price for chicken meat is Rs650 per kg, yet retailers are charging up to Rs760 per kg.

Poultry sellers argue that the official rates are unrealistic, citing higher purchase costs, as they buy live chicken at Rs470 per kg, making it difficult to adhere to the prescribed pricing.