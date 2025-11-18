Karachi Pakistan : Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited is pleased to announce the establishment of a strategic partnership with HBL, aimed at enhancing customer convenience and delivering premium automotive care. This collaboration enables HBL credit card holders to redeem HBL reward points at selected Caltex oil change facilities in key cities, providing seamless access to authentic, high-quality Caltex lubricants.

This initiative marks a significant advancement in Chevron’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By integrating HBL’s reward program with Caltex oil change outlets, customers are assured of high-quality lubricants and superior service, supporting optimal vehicle performance and an elevated driving experience.

Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Country Chairman & CEO – Chevron Pakistan Lubricants, commented, “Our collaboration with HBL exemplifies our dedication to delivering exceptional products and services. We are proud to offer enhanced value to HBL’s credit card holders and anticipate further customer-focused initiatives as our partnership evolves.”

Aamir Kureshi, Head Products Transactional Services and Solution Delivery – HBL, said, “Clients remain at the heart of what the Bank does. HBL is committed to improving its clients’ lives by delivering convenience, value, and relevance through strategic partnerships. This collaboration with Chevron Pakistan Lubricants reflects that commitment—going beyond products to build relationships founded on trust and responsive service.”

The HBL reward points redemption program is now operational at participating Caltex oil change outlets, with expansion plans underway to extend this benefit to additional locations.

Chevron Pakistan Lubricants boasts a legacy of over 80 years in Pakistan’s oil and lubricant sector. Operating under the Caltex brand, Chevron provides a comprehensive portfolio of lubricants—including Havoline® and Delo®—through a network of more than 200 oil change facilities nationwide.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-

cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas;

manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that

enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of

our operations, grow new energy businesses, and invest in emerging technologies. More information about

Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

Advertisements

About HBL

HBL was the first Pakistani commercial bank to be established in Pakistan in 1947. Over the years, HBL has

maintained its position as the premier private sector bank in Pakistan with 1,600+ branches, 2,260+ ATMs,

54,400+ Konnect by HBL agents (branchless banking platform) and 42,000+ QR locations serving over 40

million clients worldwide. With a presence across major trade zones in the world, the Bank is recognized as the

leading financial institution of the country for its client-centric innovation in financial services.