ISLAMABAD: The British High Commission in Islamabad has officially opened applications for the Chevening Scholarships 2025, inviting Pakistani students to apply for fully funded master’s degrees at leading universities in the United Kingdom.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott described the scholarship as a platform for developing Pakistan’s future leaders.

“Chevening offers more than just top-tier education — it nurtures personal development, global connections, and the confidence to lead with impact,” she stated. “If you possess leadership qualities and aim to drive positive change, I urge you to apply.”

Application Timeline & Requirements

Applications are open from August 5 to October 7, 2025.

Eligible candidates must showcase real-world examples of leadership, influence, and networking abilities. The scholarship targets mid-career professionals with at least two years of post-graduate work experience.

How to Apply

Interested applicants can submit their forms via the official Chevening portal: chevening.org/apply.

About Chevening

Chevening is the UK Government’s flagship global scholarship scheme, launched in 1983. It supports individuals with leadership potential who are committed to making a positive difference in their communities and countries.

The award covers tuition fees, flights, visas, and a monthly stipend for living expenses in the UK for one year. Scholars gain access to professional and academic growth opportunities, cultural exposure, and an influential global alumni network.

With over 60,000 alumni across 160+ countries, Chevening has become one of the world’s most prestigious scholarship programs, producing over 2,000 notable leaders in various fields.