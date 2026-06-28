Chef Rahat Ali: Pakistan’s Beloved Culinary Icon Passes Away

Chef Rahat Ali during one of her memorable culinary appearances.

Chef Rahat Ali: Pakistan’s renowned and widely admired culinary expert Chef Rahat Ali has passed away, according to family sources and social media posts shared by relatives.

Chef Rahat Ali was regarded as one of Pakistan’s most recognised culinary personalities. Through easy-to-follow recipes, signature dishes and an approachable style, she built a loyal audience across the country, especially among home cooks.

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Her cheerful personality and engaging presentation style made her a familiar and trusted face for viewers over many years.

The news of her death was also shared on social media by her niece, after which messages of condolence and tributes began pouring in from fans and followers.

Many social media users described the news as deeply saddening and remembered her contribution to introducing accessible cooking techniques to households across Pakistan.

Chef Rahat Ali is survived by her daughter, Chef Maida Rahat Ali, who is also a recognised chef and is currently based in the United States, where she continues her professional work.

Her passing marks the end of an era for many viewers who followed her culinary journey and admired her influence on Pakistani home cooking.