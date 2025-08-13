Advertisements

Lahore, 13 th August, 2025 – Cheezious, Pakistan’s leading food brand, marked the nation’s 78th Independence Day with an exclusive internal celebration at its Head Office, held under the patriotic theme “Dil Se Cheezious, Dil Se Pakistani,” the event was attended by CEO Imran Ijaz alongside notable personalities, paying tribute to Pakistan’s heritage and values.

“Independence Day is not just a date on the calendar; it’s a reminder of who we are and what we stand for as Pakistanis,” said Imran Ijaz, CEO of Cheezious. “As a homegrown brand, we take pride in serving from the heart, celebrating our heritage, and giving back to the community. ‘Dil Se Cheezious, Dil Se Pakistani’ is more than a theme — it’s our way of life.” The celebration featured a flag-hoisting ceremony, inspiring speeches, and a reflection on Cheezious’ journey as a proudly Pakistani brand. It fostered employee engagement, unity, and national pride, while reinforcing the brand’s commitment to quality, innovation, and social responsibility — delivering “Cheezy Khushiyan” to communities nationwide.