ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN – Changgaiz Hussain Khan, Chairman of Team Balochistan and the Balochistan Counsel on Foreign Relations, today met with Mr. Irfan Soomro, Director General for Foreign and Economic Affairs to the President of Pakistan and DG of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), at his office in the Presidency.

The meeting fostered a productive discussion, with both parties establishing a positive understanding on several key matters. A primary focus of the talks was a collaborative effort on upcoming joint projects.

The meeting concluded with Mr. Changgaiz Hussain Khan presenting a commemorative shield to Mr. Irfan Soomro, symbolizing the mutual respect and cooperative spirit established during their discussion.