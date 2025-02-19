KARACHI: As Champions Trophy 2025 kicks off at the National Stadium today (Wednesday), the Karachi Traffic Police have issued a detailed traffic plan to facilitate cricket fans and commuters, ARY News reported.

The tournament, often referred to as the “mini World Cup,” will take place in Karachi, Lahore, and Dubai until March 1.

For today’s opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand—marking the first ICC event in Pakistan since the 1996 ODI World Cup—the following traffic arrangements have been made:

Sir Shah Suleman Road will remain open for traffic.

National Coaching Centre and China Ground are designated parking areas.

Heavy traffic restrictions will apply from: Sohrab Goth to NIPA Liaquatabad No. 10 to Hassan Square PP Chowrangi to University Road Karsaz to Stadium Millennium area

Entry of heavy traffic is also prohibited from New Town Stadium Signal to Hassan Square.

Citizens have been advised not to park vehicles or motorcycles on service roads or main roads. Over 5,000 law enforcement personnel have been deployed to ensure security throughout the event.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will be hosted in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi, with each Pakistani venue featuring three group matches. Lahore will host the second semi-final and the final on March 9, unless India qualifies, in which case the final will be held in Dubai.

Both semi-finals and the final have reserve days, while India’s group-stage matches and the first semi-final will take place in Dubai.