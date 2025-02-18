Karachi (Report – M.Rizwan) : Mehfil-E-Mushairah was organized at the flowers exhibition incollaboration with CEO IKON MARKETING Aqib Zafar Bukhari and Chairman Zafar Ahmed Khan Town Municipal Corporation Model Colony. On February 14, 2025, the flowers exhibition was inaugurated by the Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi at RCD Ground Malir Karachi. After the unique exhibition of flowers, it was decided to celebrate the name of Mehkati Hussain Shaam for Urdu literature with the fragrance of flowers and a Urdu Mushaira was organized there. Which was presided over by the famous poet of Pakistan Anwar Shaoor and hosted by Najeeb Ayubi. The famous poets of the country participated in this Urdu Mushaira.All names of poet & poetess are following, Javed Saba, Mahmood Ghaznavi, Tahir Azeem from Bahrain, Kashif Hussain Ghair, Mirza Assi Akhtar, Abdul Rehman Momin, Hedayat Sahir, Seeman Naveed, Imran Shamshad, Wajia Sani, Shahab Iqtar Qadr, Uzma Ismail, Kanza Altaf, Farhan Jafri, Faisal Sheikh and Saiful Islam Saif.The special thing about this Mehfil-E-Mushairiah is that young poets also presented their poetry. Muhammad Farooq MPA – Sindh was warmly welcomed in the Mehfil-E-Mushairah.In the end of the Mushairah Anwar Shoor,was presented a bouquet of flowers by Zafar Ahmed Khan Town Chairman & management of IKON Marketing also thanked the poets participating in the Mushairah and along with thanking the audience, they also expressed their happiness and said that if the audience did not come, we could not have organized this successful Mehfil- E- Mushairah. From Aqib Zafar Bukhari,CEO of IKON Marketing, presented flowers bouquets and gifts to the distinguished poets, poetess and guests, and dinner was also arranged. Everyone was allowed to enter the Urdu Mushairah. Undoubtedly, this Mehfil-E-Mushairah has been declared the best Urdu Mushairah in the Malir-Karachi.Model Town and IKON Marketing once again made great efforts to organize this Mehfil-

E-Mushairiah. Thousands of listeners joined in this Mushairah. This Mehfil-E-Mushairah has played an important role in the development of Urdu literature in the city Karachi which the listeners will remembers for a long time.