Baku, Azerbaijan | November 16, 2024 – The Honorable Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, held a significant meeting with His Excellency, President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, Dr Novruz Aslanov, at the National Headquarters of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society in Baku on Friday. Mr Afaq Huseynzada Coordinator to Karabakh Regional Centre and Ms Jeyhun Mirzayev, Mr Sajjad Ali Kandhir and Ms Maryam were also present on the occasion.

The meeting marked the first-ever interaction between the two National Societies, symbolizing a significant milestone in fostering stronger ties. Both leaders expressed their enthusiasm for this inaugural engagement and discussed the potential for collaborative initiatives aimed at addressing humanitarian challenges in their respective countries.

Chairman Laghari briefed Dr. Aslanov on PRCS’s extensive humanitarian work across Pakistan, particularly the organization’s response to the devastating monsoon floods of 2022 . He highlighted the ongoing recovery programs, which include shelter provision, livelihood support, Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services, and cash assistance for flood-affected families.

Expressing his delight at the meeting, President Dr. Novruz Aslanov praised the impactful work of PRCS under Chairman Laghari’s leadership, particularly in responding to natural disasters and crises. He reaffirmed the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society’s strong commitment to humanitarian causes and emphasized the importance of enhanced collaboration between the two National Societies.

To mark the occasion, Chairman Laghari presented a commemorative shield to President Dr. Aslanov as a gesture of goodwill and mutual respect.

It is noteworthy that Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari is representing the Pakistan Red Crescent Society at the 29th Conference of the Parties (CoP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, showcasing Pakistan’s commitment to advancing global humanitarian efforts.