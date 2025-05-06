ISLAMABAD, May 6, 2025: Chairman of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Zafar Masud’s book titled “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Renewal” was launched on Tuesday at a well-attended ceremony hosted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).

The event was inaugurated by President IPRI, Lieutenant General (Retd) Majid Ehsan, HI(M). The book, which chronicles Masud’s miraculous survival in a plane crash five years ago, offers a deeply personal reflection on life, trauma, and recovery.

The panel discussion featured the author Zafar Masud, editor Syeda Amna Hassan, and academic Dr. Khurram Ellahi Khan. The event was moderated by Mr. Muhammad Shoaib.

Speaking at the event, Zafar Masud said, “I wrote this book primarily for myself, but it contains life lessons that can be beneficial for everyone.” He noted that Seat 1C explores not just his experience of survival, but also broader themes such as mental health, tradition, courage, arrogance, and survivor’s guilt.

As the author and chief guest, Mr. Zafar Masud shared his thoughts and experiences centered on the importance of life and what happens before death. The memoir begins with the crucial 30 seconds before the crash—a moment the author describes as a time of self-accountability and clarity. “In those 30 seconds, you are accountable to yourself. The way you live your life is the way you will experience those moments,” Masud reflected. Zafar Masud also dismissed the belief that the location of his seat—Seat 1C—played a significant role in his survival.

The launch event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, academics, policy professionals, journalists, and representatives from civil society. Participants described the memoir as deeply human-centric, filled with introspection and universal lessons.

Seat 1C offers more than a survival narrative—it is a meditation on how moments of crisis can illuminate the meaning of life and the value of resilience.