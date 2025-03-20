Karachi: Chairman Consumer Association of Pakistan, Mr. Kokab Iqbal, paid a visit to Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) to meet with the newly elected Chancellor, Mr. Akbar Ali Khan.

During the meeting, Mr. Kokab Iqbal presented a bouquet to Mr. and Mrs. Akbar Ali Khan, extending warm wishes on the occasion of Mr. Khan’s election as Chancellor.

The visit was a gesture of goodwill and marked the beginning of a potential collaboration between the Consumer Association of Pakistan and SSUET.