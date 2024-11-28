Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, who rose to prominence with his unique and funny singing style, has said Pakistani singers are jealous of him.

A video has been doing the rounds recently on the social media in which he talked about a range of things – from music to personal life.

He said he fails to understand that the legendary singers, producers and directors of India are praising him while Pakistani musicians and anchors are severely criticizing him.

He urged the Pakistani community to not criticize someone unnecessarily while mentioning in a span of just two years, he has released the tracks of 48 songs only because, he said, of determination to his cause.

He also called on them if they continue to bash him without any sold reason, it would also take a heavy toll on their health too.