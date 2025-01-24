Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, the popular Pakistani entertainer known for his comedic take on Madam Noor Jahan’s Akh Larray Bado Badi, is facing backlash after a recent appearance on the 21MM Show with Mathira. The actor, who is often recognized for his eccentric performances and love for media interviews, shared a behind-the-scenes video from the episode on his official Facebook page.

In the footage, Chahat is seen approaching Mathira and asking for a photo with her. While Mathira agrees, viewers quickly pointed out her apparent shyness and unease during the interaction. Social media users were swift to criticize Chahat, accusing him of displaying “flirtatious vibes” and suggesting that Mathira seemed uncomfortable, even unsafe, in the moment.

Many comments pointed out that Mathira had never appeared so uneasy on camera before, with some calling Chahat’s behavior inappropriate for a professional setting, particularly towards a female host. The video has since gone viral, sparking widespread debate on social media about boundaries and professionalism in the entertainment industry.