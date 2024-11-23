Self-proclaimed singer Chaahat Fateh Ali Khan has appealed to the youth of Pakistan, urging them not to create or share explicit videos on social media.

According to a report by Dawn News on Friday, Chaahat Fateh Ali Khan spoke out after the alleged viral release of private, explicit videos involving various Pakistani TikTokers and models, emphasizing that producing such content is inappropriate.

The report states that Chaahat Fateh Ali Khan did not name any specific individuals but addressed the country’s young men and women, urging them to refrain from making or circulating explicit videos. He advised against engaging in such activities, stressing the negative impact they could have.

Renowned social media star Chaahat Fateh Ali Khan pointed out that such videos could be viewed by children and family members, which is problematic. He encouraged young people to use social media platforms for earning, but in a positive and responsible way by creating quality content.

His plea comes at a time when explicit videos of TikTok stars like Manahel Malik, Amsha Rehman, and Mathira have gone viral on social media. In another incident, PTI’s Tayyaba Raja’s alleged leaked video also went viral, although she has denied any involvement with the video in any way.