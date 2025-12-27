Lahore: Saturday, December 27, 2025– The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), continues its commitment to delivering world-class urban infrastructure with CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, conducting a detailed visit to ongoing development projects across CBD Punjab and NSIT City.

During the visit, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin assessed progress and quality standards across multiple sites, including CBD VERTEX, CBD Walk, The Second Walk and CBD NSIT City.

Accompanying him were Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Architecture & Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, and senior representatives from NESPAK and contractors.

At CBD VERTEX scaffolding installation has been completed, paving the way for interior and exterior finishing works. The CBD Walk project has also made significant headway, with basement excavation and foundational concrete works concluded. The first slab construction is now in progress, reflecting efficient execution.

At CBD NSIT City, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin chaired a high-level review meeting and was briefed on ongoing infrastructure works and the Celestia IT & Office Tower project. Asphalt work on the internal road network is underway, while the top slab of the twelfth floor of the tower is nearing completion.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin stated, “All development initiatives under CBD Punjab are progressing rapidly, guided by high-quality standards. Our goal is to create sustainable, future-ready infrastructure that elevates Punjab’s economic and technological landscape.”

These strategic projects form the foundation of CBD Punjab’s broader mission to redefine urban growth through innovation, sustainability, and transparency cementing its role as a transformative force in the province’s development ecosystem.