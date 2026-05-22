Chief Executive Officer of the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (CBD Punjab), Imran Amin, visited CBD NSIT City on Friday. The project is Pakistan’s first and largest dedicated IT city. The visit focused on reviewing ongoing infrastructure development.

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Inspection of Key Construction Sites

During the visit, Imran Amin inspected major development areas. These included the grand entrance gate, the main access road patch, and the central park. Moreover, officials briefed him on project progress and upcoming milestones.

In addition, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal provided a detailed update on timelines and construction phases. Senior officials and contractors also attended the site review.

Officials Report Steady Development Progress

The briefing confirmed that construction of the entrance gate pillars is progressing rapidly. Meanwhile, the water-bound macadam work on the main entrance road has already been completed.

Furthermore, teams continue work on remaining infrastructure components to meet project deadlines.

CEO Calls Project a “Game-Changer” for IT Sector

Imran Amin described CBD NSIT City as a transformational initiative for Punjab’s technology landscape. He said the project will strengthen Pakistan’s IT sector and attract investment.

Moreover, he stressed the importance of timely execution. He also highlighted strict compliance with international construction standards.

Directives to Speed Up Construction Work

During his interaction with contractors, the CEO instructed teams to accelerate construction work. He specifically emphasized the entrance gate and central park development.

However, he also directed that safety protocols and quality standards must remain a top priority.

Vision for a Global Technology Hub

CBD NSIT City aims to reshape Pakistan’s digital ecosystem. It will offer modern infrastructure designed for global tech companies and local startups.

As a result, officials expect the project to boost innovation, investment, and long-term economic growth.