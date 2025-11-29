Lahore: Saturday, November 29, 2025. Chief Executive Officer of the Punjab Central Business District Development Authourity (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), Imran Amin, visited Walton Road and Pakistan’s premier and largest IT city, CBD NSIT City, to review the pace of development works.

During the visit, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin, inspected ongoing construction activities, accompanied by Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Construction Asif Babar, Director Architecture & Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, along with senior officials from CBD Punjab, NESPAK, and the project contractors.

At Walton Road, CEO CBD Punjab examined the progress of the safety fence installation, directing teams to accelerate work to ensure maximum public safety and uninterrupted mobility for commuters. He also inspected the disposal station, stressing on-time completion and efficient operational readiness.

Later, CEO CBD Punjab visited CBD NSIT City, where Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain briefed him on ongoing infrastructure development. He shared that in the coming months, key components including the Outer Circular Road, sewerage network, and water supply system will be finalized, followed by initiation of finishing works across the public realm.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO CBD Punjab said, “We are working under the dynamic vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz to transform Punjab into a modern, future-ready economic hub. CBD Punjab is committed to ensuring timely, world-class urban development.”

The visit underscores CBD Punjab’s commitment to accelerating high-impact development across Lahore. With strategic oversight and timely execution, the authourity aims to transform Walton Road and CBD NSIT City into modern urban landmarks supporting long-term economic and technological growth.