Karachi – The Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi, in collaboration with the Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association, Sindh (PJCA) and the Pakistan-Japan Business Forum (PJBF), proudly hosted "Japan Festival (Japan Fest) 2025", a vibrant celebration of Japanese culture and traditions.

Consul General HATTORI Masaru welcomed the guests and emphasized the value of cultural exchange in deepening mutual understanding between the people of Japan and Pakistan. He highlighted that Japan Fest has become a meaningful platform to experience Japanese culture while fostering friendship with the local community.

Japan Fest 2025 featured a lively lineup of activities, including a Cosplay contest, traditional dances like Bon-Odori, and a musical concert that brought Japanese and Pakistani talents together. The festival also showcased Ikebana, Bonsai displays, fun games, and Origami, offering visitors an immersive experience of Japan’s cultural and artistic heritage.

The Consulate-General of Japan extends heartfelt gratitude to all partners, participants, and attendees who contributed to making Japan Fest 2025. The Consulate looks forward to further strengthening the friendship between Japan and Pakistan in the years to come.