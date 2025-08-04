Advertisements

Written by: Fariha Aqib.

Karachi – Pakistan : on August 2nd, the Russian House in Karachi proudly hosted a vibrant and inspiring event to mark Russian Poetry Day, bringing together over 25 participants ranging in age from 5 to 50 years. The event celebrated the timeless legacy of Russian poets and offered a unique platform for poetry lovers to recite verses in Urdu, English, and Russian.Participants, both young and mature, captivated the audience with their heartfelt performances.

The atmosphere was filled with rhythm, emotion, and literary beauty as poems by renowned Russian poets came to life through expressive recitations.The event was brilliantly hosted by Rabia Khizer Sajidi and Asif Alias, whose warm and engaging presentation style added elegance and energy to the program. At the conclusion of the competition, all participants were honored with certificates, shields, and gifts, recognizing their enthusiasm and love for poetry.

A distinguished panel of judges evaluated the performances:Mr. Ruslan M. Prokhorov – Chairman of the Jury, Vice Consul and Director of the Russian Center for Science and Culture in PakistanMr. Nadeem Zafar Siddiqui – Deputy Chairman of the Jury, literary organizer and cultural figureDr. Hussain Thebo – Strategic affairs analyst, journalist, and media expertMs.

Nazia Ghous – Poet and educationistMs. Fariha Aqib – Assistant Director of the Russian House in Karachi, writer and theatre coordinatorMadam Sana Arsalan – A celebrated Pakistani businesswoman, who has lived in Russia for over a decade and is recognized as one of the prominent finalists among Pakistan’s leading entrepreneursFollowing the competition, guests and participants were treated to a delightful hi-tea, offering a moment of joy, conversation, and celebration.The Russian House continues its mission as a cultural bridge, fostering deeper literary appreciation and meaningful people-to-people connections between Pakistan and Russia.