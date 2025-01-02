Islamabad: The European Union Delegation to Pakistan and the Embassy of Ireland, in collaboration with Olomopolo Media, marked International Human Rights Day with a powerful evening of poetry, titled ‘One to All: Voices of Resilience’.

The event highlighted Pakistan’s rich literary tradition of poetry by bringing together ten emerging poets from diverse regions, including Turbat, Quetta, Wana, and Peshawar, alongside Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. These voices of resilience shared their stories, struggles and artistic expressions through the power of poetry.

The EU Ambassador H.E. Riina Kionka said in her opening remarks, “Poetry is a powerful form of artistic expression that resonates across the world. Poets have long raised their voices for the advancement of human rights, both globally and in Pakistan. Icons like Habib Jalib and Faiz Ahmad Faiz embody this tradition, inspiring generations to stand for justice and equality through their words.”

Recognizing the importance of Human Rights, the ambassador of Ireland to Pakistan H.E. Mary O’Neill said, “Human rights and poetry are two matters that are close to the hearts of all Irish people. The Irish Embassy are therefore very pleased to co-host a wonderful evening of creative expression and celebration of both poetry and human rights. Human rights are at the heart of Ireland’s foreign policy, just as poetry is at the heart of our literary history, so having the opportunity to support discussions and performances on these issues in Pakistan is a privilege. We look forward to deepening our partnerships in order to further promote and protect human rights together in the years to come.”

To ensure inclusivity, the poets were selected through a rigorous process and participated in month-long workshops with renowned filmmaker Farjad Nabi and poet Syed Kashif Raza. The workshops encouraged the participants to refine the art of expression by stringing words together and inspired to produce original poems in regional languages reflecting the themes of human rights.

The evening began with an interactive black out poetry art installation, enabling the audience to interact with the art form in an immersive environment, followed by spoken word poems crafted and narrated by the participating poets.

The recitation of poems in Pashto, Sindhi, Balochi, Punjabi, Urdu, and English under one roof celebrated Pakistan’s rich linguistic and cultural diversity. Each language brought its unique essence, amplifying voices from often-overlooked regions. These poems gave voice to the marginalized challenging social, economic, and governance injustices while inspiring hope through verses of resilience.

The event was attended by diplomats, renowned figures, and the public, providing a platform to celebrate Pakistan’s poetic legacy.