Karachi : We had the privilege of celebrating an iftar party with disabled children at the Pakistan Independence Living Centre (PILC). Under the supervision of Director Ruslan M. Prokhorov of the Russian House in Karachi, Pakistan, we distributed Eid gifts to the children.

Fariha Aqib represented the Russian House, engaging in heartwarming conversations with the children. Together, they shared a joyful iftar party, creating unforgettable memories.

This charitable initiative, organized by the Russian House, brought immense happiness to the children’s faces. It was a truly wonderful and heart-touching experience, one that we will cherish forever.