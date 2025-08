Advertisements

Karachi : Celebrated National Day of Morocco hosted by Ishtiaq Baig Hon. Consul General of Morocco on 4th August at BAIGS, attended by Chief Guest Kamran Khan Tessori Governor Sindh, H.E. Mohamad Karmoune Ambassador of Morocco, Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, MNA Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Chairman Pak Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group of National Assembly of Pakistan, Addl.

Foreign Secretary MOFA (Africa) Hamid Asghar Khan, Consul Generals of various countries, leading businessmen & Moroccan families.

Advertisements