ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to remove a much-mocked sculpture on Margalla Avenue after it drew widespread criticism and ridicule on social media. The artwork, depicting two golden hands holding spheres, quickly became the subject of online memes and backlash due to its unclear symbolism and perceived lack of aesthetic appeal.

According to The News, the sculpture was part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project by a private real estate firm. However, a CDA spokesperson confirmed on Monday that the design had not received approval from the relevant department, raising questions about how it was installed in the first place.

The sculpture’s abrupt installation without formal authorization has led to confusion over whether the CDA acted independently in removing it or if the directive came from higher authorities. While CDA officials have begun dismantling the structure with the help of a crane, the process was temporarily halted due to rain. Until removal is complete, the sculpture has been covered with cloth.

Social media users flooded timelines with jokes and criticisms, calling on the CDA to explain the purpose and selection of the design. Many questioned how such an abstract piece was allowed in a prominent public space without oversight. The episode has sparked a broader debate about public art standards and accountability in urban planning.