The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has identified 99 housing schemes in Islamabad as illegal and has begun taking strict action against their sponsors and owners. The CDA has officially requested to place their names on the Exit Control List (ECL) and has also written to NADRA seeking personal data of those involved.

This move follows a decision made last month in a meeting chaired by the CDA Chairman, where it was agreed that legal action will be pursued against all unauthorized housing projects. Furthermore, the CDA announced that those supplying construction materials to these illegal societies will also face legal consequences. Names of the involved individuals and societies have been published on the official CDA website.

