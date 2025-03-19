The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched 13 new feeder routes for electric buses in Islamabad, enhancing the city’s public transport network. Currently, 120 electric buses are operational, with an additional 40 expected by June 2025, pending the completion of charging infrastructure at the H-9 Bus Depot.

This initiative aims to improve connectivity by integrating feeder routes with the existing Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system. As part of the project, 216 bus stops and four depots will be established, modernizing Islamabad’s transport infrastructure.

The first fleet of 30 electric buses, introduced in July 2024, has already served over 32,000 passengers. Looking ahead, the CDA plans to develop a comprehensive public transport master plan and build a Multimodal Intercity Bus Terminal in I-11, with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The 13 Feeder Routes

Faizabad to NUST Metro Station Faizabad to Allama Iqbal Open University Pak Secretariat to Kachhari Metro Station National Library to PIMS Metro Station PIMS to Bari Imam Police Lines to D-12 Shah Allah Ditta PIMS to NUST Metro Station PIMS to Golra Sharif Aabpara to Tramari Khanna Pul to Nilore Faizabad to Pirwadhai Mor Golra Mor to Wah Cantt Golra Mor to I-16

This expansion represents a major step towards a sustainable and efficient public transport system in Islamabad.