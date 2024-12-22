ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (INP): Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the Serena Interchange and Jinnah Avenue Interchange project sites on Saturday, accompanied by Member Engineering and other officials. During the visit, the Chairman received a detailed briefing on the progress of construction work at both sites. Officials reported that the underpass at Jinnah Avenue Interchange is nearing completion ahead of schedule and is set to be inaugurated on December 24, 2024. The underpass will be opened for traffic immediately after the inauguration. The briefing also highlighted that the carpeting of the underpass road is in its final stages. Chairman Randhawa instructed the relevant authorities to begin beautification work on the underpass before its inauguration and commended the staff and workers for their exceptional performance in completing the project in record time. At the Serena Interchange project, the Chairman was updated on the ongoing construction activities. Officials noted that work is progressing simultaneously on all sections of the project, despite challenges. Efforts are being made to address obstacles impeding the pace of construction. Randhawa emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards and urged the workforce to continue construction activities around the clock to ensure timely completion. He directed consultants and resident engineers to closely monitor progress and promptly address any issues.