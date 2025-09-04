ISLAMABAD, Sep 4: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has launched a Lecture Series on Competition Law, aimed at fostering dialogue and enhancing understanding of contemporary competition issues. The series will feature leading national and international experts who will share their insights on evolving challenges in competition law and policy.

Opening the first session, Chairman CCP Dr. Kabir Sidhu underscored the importance of developing a specialized workforce to meet emerging challenges in competition regulation. He said the lecture series is part of CCP’s commitment to continuous professional development and institutional strengthening.

The first lecture of the series was delivered today by Dr. Amber Darr, an academic and legal expert on competition law, on the topic “Merger Evaluation for the Digital Economy.” Dr. Darr discussed how traditional merger evaluation frameworks, designed for the brick-and-mortar economy, are being reshaped by the unique dynamics of digital markets. She highlighted emerging issues such as killer acquisitions, market definition in zero-price products, and the role of ecosystems and innovation in shaping competition policy.

The session was attended by CCP officers, from Management Executives to Director Generals, who engaged in a discussion on how these concepts apply to Pakistan’s legal and regulatory framework. Dr. Darr emphasized the importance of updating regulatory approaches and adopting guidelines that respond to the challenges of digital mergers, ensuring that markets remain competitive and fair.

This initiative is part of CCP’s ongoing efforts to build capacity, promote knowledge-sharing, and strengthen its role as a key regulator safeguarding market integrity in Pakistan.