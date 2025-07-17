Advertisements

Lahore, 17 July 2025: The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA),

also known as CBD Punjab, proudly announces the launch of CBD Walk, a distinguished retail

and dining destination located in the Quaid District of CBD Punjab, adjacent to a scenic two-

acre lake in the heart of Gulberg, Lahore.

Spanning across a prime location, CBD Walk offers 16 premium 4-Marla commercial units

constructed on a Shell & Core model, providing businesses complete flexibility to customize

their interiors according to their unique requirements. Investors can choose between 8 park-

facing and 8 lake-facing units, each offering breathtaking views and unmatched visibility in one

of Lahore's most prestigious locations.

"This project exemplifies our vision of redefining urban commercial development in Punjab,"

said Imran Amin, CEO of CBD Punjab. "CBD Walk transcends traditional commercial ventures,

it's a carefully curated lifestyle destination designed to attract premium retail and dining brands

that align with Lahore's evolving urban sophistication. The seamless integration of scenic

lakefront views, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and strategic positioning creates an iconic

addition to the city's commercial landscape."

Strategically positioned in the CBD Quaid District, CBD Walk ensures high footfall, seamless

connectivity, and a thriving commercial environment, making it an exceptional investment

opportunity for visionary entrepreneurs and established brands seeking to establish their

presence in Lahore's most dynamic business district.