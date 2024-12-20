Lahore, Friday, December 20, 2024 : Zameen Developments, the sister company of Pakistan’s leading real estate platform Zameen.com, unveiled the design for its mixed-use skyscraper, Zameen ARX. This 33-story, 420 ft tall architectural marvel will be constructed in the prestigious Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), setting a new standard for luxury living and commercial excellence in the heart of Lahore.

The exclusive design unveiling drew a wide array of attention from investors, real estate developers and industry leaders. Positioned as a trans formative project, Zameen ARX is envisioned to redefine Lahore’s skyline, offering a dynamic blend of urban sophistication and functionality. The tower will feature state-of-the-art amenities, including retail shops, food courts, premium offices, and a diverse range of residential units such as studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, along with exclusive penthouses.

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, praised Zameen Developments for their vision and commitment to architectural innovation. He also commended the efforts of the CBD Punjab team for fostering an environment conducive to sustainable urban growth. “Zameen ARX epitomizes the shared commitment of CBD Punjab and its partners to transforming Lahore into a beacon of progress, innovation, and architectural excellence. This project underscores our resolve to build a prosperous and dynamic future for the people of Lahore,” Imran Amin remarked.

Situated in CBD Punjab’s Business Bay, Zameen ARX is the second iconic project in this high-potential district. The development reflects the shared vision of CBD Punjab and Zameen Developments to create urban landmarks that prioritize sustainability, modernity and economic growth. The project also highlights the importance of public-private partnerships in driving transformative urban development across Pakistan.

The unveiling of Zameen ARX signifies a key milestone in the evolution of Lahore’s real estate landscape. As a mixed-use development with a prime location, futuristic design and world-class amenities, it raises the bar for urban projects nationwide. This iconic tower further strengthens Lahore’s reputation as a thriving hub for real estate investment and architectural brilliance, embodying the spirit of progress envisioned by CBD Punjab.