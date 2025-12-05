Lahore: Friday, December 05, 2025.The Punjab Central Business District Development Authourity (PCBDDA) also known as CBD Punjab has launched the international bidding process for a world-class five-star hotel and integrated mixed-use complex in CBD Punjab Quaid District. The landmark project is a key feature of the authority’s flagship $1.8 billion Al-Watani Joint Venture & PPP Initiative, designed to attract premium international investors and development partners to Pakistan.

To be Developed on 41 kanals of prime commercial land, the project is the country’s most significant integrated hospitality and commercial development to date. It will be executed under a Design, Build, Finance, Operate & Maintain (DBFOM) Joint Venture model inviting participation from renowned international hotel brands foreign investment groups and leading international developers.

As part of its strategy to engage foreign investors, CBD Punjab has highlighted this opportunity in a leading international publication, reaffirming its commitment to positioning Punjab as a competitive international destination for hospitality and real estate investment.

The initiative supports CBD Punjab’s vision of transforming prime state-owned land into high-value urban assets that drive foreign direct investment (FDI), accelerate economic growth, and enhance Lahore’s emerging status as a regional commercial and tourism hub.

CEO PCBDDA Imran Amin stated: “Launching the five-star hotel project under Al-Watani marks a defining moment in Punjab’s economic transformation. CBD Punjab is committed to creating high-value, internationally competitive assets that attract respected international investors. We invite global hospitality leaders and visionary developers to join us in shaping a future-ready

Lahore and unlocking new economic opportunities for Pakistan.”

With international bidding now open CBD Punjab is set to usher in a new era of premium development and international investor confidence.