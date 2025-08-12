Advertisements

Lahore: Tuesday, August 12, 2025: The Punjab Central Business District Development Authourity (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), is set to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with unmatched patriotic zeal and fervour. This year’s celebrations will be held under the theme “Marqa-e-Haq” in line with CBD Punjab’s annual theme, “Raho Sar Buland”, which inspires pride and unwavering resolve for the nation’s progress.

The festivities symbolize a solemn pledge by CBD Punjab that there will be no compromise on the sovereignty and development of Pakistan, and no stone will be left unturned in the defense of the motherland. The celebration plan reflects the authority’s dedication to fostering national pride and unity among citizens.

In preparation for this national occasion, CBD Punjab has adorned the city’s key landmarks with the vibrant green and white colours of independence. The Kalma Underpass and CBD Route 47 have been illuminated to create a spectacular visual display, embodying the true spirit of freedom. At CBD Lake, the fountains will operate at full capacity, offering residents and visitors a captivating view throughout the celebrations.

Adding to the patriotic atmosphere, a special Motorbike and Bicycle Ride for Unity has been organized, inviting people of all ages to participate and pedal together in the spirit of harmony. The highlight of the day will be a grand flag-hoisting ceremony, to be graced by the Chief Guest, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, Chief Operating Officer of CBD Punjab.

Speaking about the celebrations, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua said “Independence Day is not just a date on the calendar it is a reminder of the sacrifices that built this great nation and a call to action for all Pakistanis to protect and strengthen it. At CBD Punjab, we are committed to contributing to the progress, prosperity and unity of our country. This year’s celebrations are a reaffirmation of our dedication to the sovereignty and development of Pakistan, in the true spirit of ‘Raho Sar Buland’.”

CBD Punjab warmly invites all residents of Lahore to join the festivities, experience the vibrant atmosphere and share in the pride of being part of a free and sovereign Pakistan. The events promise to be a memorable celebration of our national identity and a showcase of the enduring Pakistani spirit..