Lahore: Friday, 12 December 2025. The Punjab Central Business District Development Authourity (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has successfully conducted the ballot for its premium luxury showroom rooms located in the prestigious CBD Punjab Quaid District on CBD Route 47. This milestone marks another significant achievement in the transformation of Punjab’s modern commercial landscape.

Under this initiative, eight (8) commercial plots, each measuring 1.5 kanals, were offered to investors. The plots received an overwhelming response from leading business groups, automobile brands, and investors interested in securing a foothold in Punjab’s rapidly developing commercial hub.

The luxury showroom rooms are strategically located in the heart of the CBD Quaid District one of CBD Punjab’s signature commercial zones designed to host premium automotive, lifestyle and high-end brands. Featuring world-class infrastructure, seamless accessibility, and a modern urban environment, the district is quickly emerging as one of the most desirable commercial destinations in the province.

Speaking about the successful ballot, COO CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, said, “The successful completion of this ballot and the strong response from investors underscores the trust the marketplaces in CBD Punjab’s long-term vision. Our aim is to create future-ready commercial districts that enhance Punjab’s economic potential and offer unparalleled opportunities to businesses. This accomplishment brings us another step closer to building a globally competitive urban future for our province.”

This successful ballot represents a major stride in CBD Punjab’s mission to reshape the province’s commercial ecosystem through transparent processes, investor-friendly policies, and world-class urban development. With each milestone, the authourity continues to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable economic growth and to creating premium business opportunities aligned with the vision of a modern, prosperous Punjab.