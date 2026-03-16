Lahore: Monday, March 16, 2026: CBD Punjab has launched a major initiative aimed at providing world-class healthcare facilities in Punjab. In the heart of Lahore, at CBD Bab District Walton Road, CBD Punjab has offered a 40 kanal plot for the establishment of a state-of-the-art hospital through an auction by sealed bids. The deadline for submission of documents is April 7, 2026, while the sealed bids will be opened on April 9, 2026.

CBD Punjab, Punjab’s most modern business district, has presented a significant investment opportunity in the healthcare sector. The objective of this initiative is to establish a medical institution in the city center that provides healthcare services in line with international standards.

Advertisements

The auction will be conducted through sealed bids to ensure transparency and fair competition. The reserve price for the 40 kanal plot has been set at PKR 150 million per kanal.

To facilitate investors, a convenient five-year installment plan has also been introduced.

While commenting on the auction, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin stated that CBD Punjab is striving to develop a world-class business district equipped with modern infrastructure and all essential urban facilities.

He further added that the hospital plot in CBD Bab District represents a unique opportunity for investors to establish a modern and exemplary healthcare institution at this strategic location in Lahore.

The vision of CBD Punjab is to create a sustainable and future-ready urban environment where business growth and human needs are advanced simultaneously.