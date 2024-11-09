Lahore: Saturday, November 9,2024 . Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has reported substantial progress in the construction of the Celestia IT Tower, a cornerstone project within the CBD NSIT City. This state-of-the-art architectural landmark aims to bolster Punjab’s position as a leading hub for technology and innovation in Pakistan.

Out of the four planned basements, construction of Basement Four has been successfully completed and work on Basement Three is now at 50% completion. This milestone marks a significant advancement toward the completion of the Celestia IT Tower, which is set to provide world-class facilities for IT companies, fostering a collaborative environment for innovation and growth in Punjab’s tech industry.

On a recent visit to CBD NSIT City, CBD Punjab’s CEO, Imran Amin, personally assessed the progress of the Celestia IT Tower construction. During his visit, he received a detailed briefing on the project’s current status and reviewed strategies for maintaining the construction timeline and quality standards. Following the on-site inspection, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, chaired a high-level review meeting attended by key stakeholders, including Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Architecture & Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Engineering Umar Hayat, Project Manager Yasir Saifullah, and officials from NESPAK.

CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin emphasized the importance of accelerating the pace of work on the Celestia IT Tower, citing the project’s role in the economic development of Punjab and CBD Punjab’s mission to drive sustainable urban growth. In addition, CEO CBD Punjab, instructed the team to expedite the tender process for the upcoming Silicon Block within CBD NSIT City, which will further enhance the area’s infrastructure. As part of this commitment, CBD Punjab has opened technical bids for Silicon Block’s infrastructure development, marking another step forward in transforming CBD NSIT City into a leading technology and business district.

In a statement, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin said, “The Celestia IT Tower symbolizes our commitment to creating a world-class business environment in Lahore. Our focus is on delivering sustainable, cutting-edge facilities that will support Pakistan’s digital economy. By accelerating our work on the Celestia IT Tower and Silicon Block, we aim to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure that fosters innovation, growth, and international collaboration.”

The construction of Celestia IT Tower, along with CBD Punjab’s dedication to infrastructure excellence, reflects the organization’s vision to elevate Punjab as a global tech destination and a magnet for investment.