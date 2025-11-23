LAHORE: Sunday, November 23,2025. The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has announced a projected development value of 1.8 billion USD, marking a major step in the province’s economic transformation. Under the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz and the Onward & Upward roadmap, CBD Punjab is converting previously under-utilized land into Lahore’s most dynamic economic engine.
To accelerate this progress, CBD Punjab has launched Al-Watani, a landmark $1.8 billion Joint Venture initiative. Built on the “Select – Sign – Start” model, it offers global and local investors a streamlined entry into Pakistan’s fastest-growing economic corridor.
The authority highlighted rapid progress driven by global partnerships, vertical development, and major public infrastructure upgrades, including the Kalma Underpass Remodeling Walton Road Upgradation, Capt. Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Flyover, and Route 47—all contributing to renewed investor confidence.
Commenting on the announcement, Imran Amin, CEO CBD Punjab, said,
“CBD Punjab is shaping a modern, globally competitive Lahore. With Al-Watani, we are unlocking world-class joint ventures that will boost growth, create jobs, and redefine Punjab’s urban future.”
Envisioned as a transformative mixed-use zone, Al-Watani integrates commerce, technology, hospitality, and modern infrastructure. CBD Punjab continues expanding through the Quaid District, CBD Bab District, and CBD NSIT City, forming Punjab’s new economic core.
Investors are encouraged to join the Al-Watani waitlist for upcoming opportunities.
