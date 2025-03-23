Lahore, Sunday March 23, 2025 – The Punjab Central Business District Development Authourity (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), proudly celebrated the 85th Pakistan Day with a grand flag-hoisting ceremony at the CBD Punjab Complex. The event was led by COO CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, alongside key executives, directors, senior staff members, and ancillary staff.

In his message, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, emphasized the importance of the occasion, stating, “Pakistan Day serves as a reminder of our nation’s resilience and aspirations. It commemorates the historic Lahore Resolution, which laid the foundation for an independent Pakistan. At CBD Punjab, we remain steadfast in our commitment to driving progress and redefining urban development to contribute to Pakistan’s growth.”

Addressing the gathering, COO Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua highlighted CBD Punjab’s rapid achievements in transforming urban landscapes. “Pakistan Day is a testament to our unity and determination as a nation. CBD Punjab has emerged as a pioneering authourity in sustainable urban development. Our landmark projects, including the Walton Road upgradation, Route 47, and other initiatives, are shaping a progressive and modern Pakistan,” he stated.

The event was attended by key officials, including Executive Director Legal Barrister Bilal Afzal Khokhar, Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Land & Estate Mutahir Mehmood Awan, Director Business Development Ali Waqar Shah, Director Marketing Waseem Siddiq, Director Procurement Jawad Ahmed, Director Finance Mansoor Saeed, and Director HR & IT Palwasha Mengal. Employees from various departments such as HR & Legal, Commercial, Technical, Procurement, and Land & Estate also participated in the celebration.

The ceremony concluded with a collective pledge to further CBD Punjab’s mission of developing world-class infrastructure and fostering economic opportunities. As Pakistan progresses, CBD Punjab continues to play a vital role in advancing the country’s urban development landscape, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future.