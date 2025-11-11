Lahore: Tuesday, November 11, 2025: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), showcased its flagship project, CBD NSIT City, at Data Fest 2025, where it emerged as the highlight of the event, captivating the attention of aspiring entrepreneurs and technology enthusiasts.

Organized by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the two-day event in Islamabad promotes a data-driven and digitally empowered Pakistan. The forum gathers national technology stakeholders, innovators, and students to explore the growing potential of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and smart governance.

The event was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, who lauded the government’s focus on data and technology, emphasizing its decisive role in planning and national progress.

CBD Punjab’s NSIT awareness stall attracted large crowds, highlighting the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to position Punjab as Pakistan’s digital powerhouse through groundbreaking IT and NSIT initiatives. The project, designed to become a hub for innovation, research, and high-tech entrepreneurship, reflects her government’s commitment to empowering youth through technology-driven economic development.

Senior CBD Punjab officials, including Executive Director Finance Ali Nazeer Malik, Deputy Director Marketing Usman Nadeem, Assistant Director Business Development & Investor Relations Faizan Daud, and Assistant Director Digital Nobel John, engaged with students and professionals, sharing insights on investment opportunities and future growth within the NSIT City.

Ali Nazeer Malik stated CBD NSIT City is a vision of a technologically empowered Punjab. Through this project, we are creating a globally competitive IT ecosystem that aligns with the Chief Minister’s digital transformation agenda enabling innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation for our youth.”

Students and participants appreciated CBD Punjab’s initiative, acknowledging that NSIT City will serve as a driving force for technological innovation, skills enhancement, and Pakistan’s digital economy.