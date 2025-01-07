Turkey : Carpet and Flooring Exhibition (CFE), Istanbul opens today with 15 companies from Pakistan participating in the event under TDAP’s support. Pakistani companies are participating with colourful and highest quality hand made carpets and rugs and showcasing a comprehensive range of products in the exhibition.

The Trade and Investment Wing of the Consulate General of Pakistan, headed by Consul General Mr. Nauman Aslam and his team has made arrangements to facilitate Pakistani companies and arranging B2B meetings with Turkish and foreign buyers.

Ambassador Dr Yousaf Junaid attended opening ceremony, visited Pakistan pavilion and discussed export related matters and issues with Chairman, PCMEA Mian Attiq ur Rehman and exhibitors.

The exhibition will continue for another three days and end on 10th January 2025