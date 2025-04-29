Karachi, April 29: Careemhas been honoured with an award at the Effie Awards Pakistan in the Software category. The recognition was for Careem’s campaign “Take Back Your Marzi with Flexi”.

Winning the Effie Award is a testament of Careem’s vision of simplifying and improving the lives of people in the region, and making an awesome organisation that inspires. Effie Awards celebrates marketing ideas that drive measurable results, and the awards is a testament of Careem’s ability to create campaigns that resonate with customers and Captains across Pakistan, delivering impact and lasting value.

Commenting on the recognition, Imran Saleem, Country General Manager of Careem Pakistan, stated, “We are extremely honoured yet humbled to win this prestigious award. This achievement reflects our commitment to developing innovative campaigns that put customers at the centre of everything we do. It inspires us to continue evolving and providing solutions that make everyday life simpler and more flexible.”