Car Dealers: Sindh Officials Consider Relief on Penalty Concerns

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A meeting was held between representatives of the car dealers’ community and senior Sindh government officials to discuss concerns regarding penalties affecting vehicle dealers across the province.

During the meeting, attended by Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary Excise, Director Excise, and Deputy Director Excise, representatives highlighted that high penalties were creating operational and financial challenges for car dealers.

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The delegation requested a review of the current penalty structure and urged authorities to consider reducing the burden to support business activity and improve market conditions.

Officials listened to the concerns and assured participants that the matter would be examined and possible solutions would be considered in the near future.

Shahid Ali, Senior Vice President of the All Pakistan Car Dealers Association, described the discussion as a positive step and expressed hope that car dealers would receive relief in the coming days.