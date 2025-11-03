ISLAMABAD — The Capital Diagnostic Centre (CDC) has entered into a partnership with AFL Pakistan to promote Australian football in the country, formally launching the CDC Footy Club at a kit distribution ceremony held in Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony, Saeed Ullah Jan Marwat, President of CDC Footy Club, said the initiative reflects CDC’s broader commitment beyond healthcare, extending to the promotion of sports and women’s empowerment in Pakistan. He noted that CDC had earlier acquired the Dolphin Franchise to support and encourage women’s participation in sports activities.

AFL Pakistan Secretary General Chaudhry Zulfiqar commended CDC’s contribution to the development of Australian football in Pakistan. He expressed confidence that the establishment of the CDC Footy Club would play a vital role in strengthening the sport’s presence and popularity across the country.

The club will be led by Hajra Shakeel, Captain of the Pakistan National Footy Team. The executive committee includes Saeed Ullah Jan Marwat (President), Dr. Shania (Vice President), Naveed Khokhar (Secretary General), Dr. Nisar (Finance Secretary), Taseer Ali (Information Secretary), and Talha (Players Affairs Manager). The technical team comprises Saad Khalid (Team Manager), with Rubina Khan and Jahanzaib serving as coaches.